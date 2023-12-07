CMS approves plan to address low-performing schools

CHARLOTTE — The number of Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, designated by the state, as low-performing increased from 50 last year to 59 this school year.

There are 17 of those schools in District 2.

“I have more than anybody else,” said Thelma Byers-Baily, who represents District 2. “It makes me feel that I’ve still got to roll up my sleeves and keep working. This is not a time to sit back on my heels.”

The school board, this week, approved the latest version of its low-performing plan, which will be submitted to the state.

Administrators at each school on the list spent the fall working on it.

“They have specific plans, which are reflected in those low-performing school plans on what they have to do to exit low-performing school status,” Superintendent Crystal Hill said.

Hill said Wednesday night that knowing the plan starts with principals at each school putting together a lesson of their own.

“What we found is many of our schools didn’t really fully understand the accountability model,” Hill said. “And how you end up in low-performing school status and if you got into a situation, you don’t know how to get out.”

She said the Central Office has a specific four-part plan to aggressively improve growth in students at schools with a “D” or “F” by next school year.

“No. 1: Reduce the number of low-performing schools by 50%,” Hill said. “No. 2.: No more new low-performing schools. No. 3: Of course, we have to meet our goals and guardrails, and then No. 4: We’re going to focus on increasing our graduation rate.”

Click here to see your school’s improvement plan.

VIDEO: CMS counselor opens toy boutique aimed at improving youth self-esteem

CMS counselor opens toy boutique aimed at improving youth self-esteem

©2023 Cox Media Group