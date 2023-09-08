CMS bond referendum could provide much-needed improvements to schools if passed

CHARLOTTE — Despite desperately needing some upgrades, Allenbrook Elementary in west Charlotte is still among Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that see high achievement from its students.

“A tree root has actually grown under the foundation of the building and has compromised the foundation,” CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill said.

Hill showed Channel 9 around the 21-classroom campus that was built in 1966. The school is a prime example of why voters should support the $2.5 billion CMS bond referendum in November.

“This school is actually prone to flooding,” Hill said.

The coalition pushing the bonds held its official launch at Allenbrook.

Channel 9 learned this week that schools across the district have seen their HVAC systems fail, leaving students to learn in incredibly hot conditions.

“It’s something we are consistently working on,,” Hill said. “In these extreme temperatures, we have multiple air system failures, so it speaks directly to the need for the bond.”

If the bond is approved, 20 high-priority projects would alleviate overcrowding and replace old facilities.

“When you only do patch work, you’re never gonna get caught up, we’ve never really gotten a bond package until maybe 5 or 6 years ago,” Hill said.

Former CMS school board chair Mary McCray is now co-chairing the “vote yes for school bonds” effort.

“You have to educate the public that this is how bond’s work,” McCray said.

The bond would help replace facilities at South Meck High School.

If the bond passes, it will be a lot larger than what was requested years ago.

“This bond referendum is 150% larger than that which was requested 6 years ago – a bond that was passed and has subsequently fallen short of what was promised,” said Sean Strain, a CMS parent and former school board member.

