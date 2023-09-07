Snake found in Charlotte classroom, students sent home

CHARLOTTE — Students at a charter school in southwest Charlotte got an unexpected guest that ended up sending all of them home Thursday.

It was a snake inside a classroom, according to a message sent to parents from Unity Classical Charter School.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the school around noon Thursday and saw students leaving, along with a long line of parents waiting to pick their kids up.

A message on ParentSquare says the school had to close “due to the discovery of a snake in one of the classrooms.”

One school official told Channel 9 that the snake was believed to be a Copperhead, but it wasn’t caught. It’s not clear what kind of snake it was.

The school says it’s working with animal control to remove the snake. According to the school, a snake wrangler said there’s concern about the possibility of snake eggs because of a delayed mating season due to the heat. No other snakes were reported to be found as of Thursday.

No one was hurt.

The school is planning to reopen Friday.

