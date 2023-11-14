Bus driver charged with child abuse after incident on bus, documents show

CHARLOTTE — A local bus driver is charged with multiple counts of child abuse after an incident involving students.

Mecklenburg County court documents show Mark Foster is accused of diverting from his bus route, making an unauthorized stop, and leaving the bus running with the door open and children inside.

Documents show nine kids were on the bus at the time, including Foster’s own child.

Channel 9 reached out to CMS for a statement. They said they can’t comment on a personnel matter, but said the court documents are accurate.

All the children on the bus were under the age of 16, the documents show.

(WATCH BELOW: Union County works to fill bus driver vacancies)

Union County works to fill bus driver vacancies

©2023 Cox Media Group