FORECAST: First heat wave of the season to hit Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking our first heat wave of the season.
- While it will still be pretty comfortable tomorrow, the heat and humidity will start to wear on you starting Sunday.
- We will also see highs around 90 each and every day beginning on Sunday.
- This pattern is expected to last through at least the first half of the week, with the humidity making it feel hotter.
- Rain chances will remain limited, with the best opportunity expected on Thursday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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