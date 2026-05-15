FORECAST: First heat wave of the season to hit Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking our first heat wave of the season.

While it will still be pretty comfortable tomorrow, the heat and humidity will start to wear on you starting Sunday.

We will also see highs around 90 each and every day beginning on Sunday.

This pattern is expected to last through at least the first half of the week, with the humidity making it feel hotter.

Rain chances will remain limited, with the best opportunity expected on Thursday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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