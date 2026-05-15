Forecasts

FORECAST: First heat wave of the season to hit Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking our first heat wave of the season.
  • While it will still be pretty comfortable tomorrow, the heat and humidity will start to wear on you starting Sunday.
  • We will also see highs around 90 each and every day beginning on Sunday.
  • This pattern is expected to last through at least the first half of the week, with the humidity making it feel hotter.
  • Rain chances will remain limited, with the best opportunity expected on Thursday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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