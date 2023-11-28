CMS counselor’s opens toy boutique aimed at improving youth self-esteem

MATTHEWS, N.C. — From books to motivational tees to dolls, social-emotional learning is the common theme at Dream Nation Universe Education Toy Boutique.

And owner Eboni Bell told Channel 9′s Almiya White that it was by design.

Bell’s toy boutique, located in Matthews, targets younger children.

“If you see something that looks like you or has an attribute that reflects yourself, you believe that you can be it,” Bell said. One of the biggest things that our youth are struggling with is self-esteem.”

She said she knows this well because, aside from being a business owner, Bell is also a middle school counselor for CMS.

