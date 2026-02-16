CMS drug possessions reach 18-year high, crime rate drops

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg students caught with drugs at school is at an 18-year high.

Our partners with the Charlotte Observer went through data released this month by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Last school year, CMS reported 939 drug possessions. That’s overall rate of 6.5 possessions for every one thousand students.

While drug possessions are at an 18-year high, the overall crime rate has gone down.

