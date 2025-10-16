CMS employee charged with assault after alleged knife attack

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a domestic assault involving a Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools employee.

According to a release, 44-year-old Chandraprabha Singh was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury on Sunday.

The affidavit shows Singh allegedly used a knife to cut the victim on the neck.

Singh works as a teaching assistant for kindergarten through third grade at Endhaven Elementary School in south Charlotte.

Police say the incident happened off school property and did not involve any students, teachers or faculty.

The investigation is ongoing. CMPD will release more information as it develops. Anyone with information relating to the case is encouraged to contact the authorities.

VIDEO: CMS employee charged with attempted murder, accused of poisoning ex