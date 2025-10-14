Domestic violence expert says CMS employee poisoning case reveals critical warning signs

CHARLOTTE — Cheryl Gates, a CMS employee, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly trying to poison her husband by contaminating his energy drink with prescription medications.

Court documents reveal that the incident occurred on July 8, when Gates allegedly tampered with her husband’s Celsius energy drink, intending to cause him to black out or become incapacitated.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, separated in August and are currently involved in a contentious custody battle over their two young children, with both parties making claims of domestic violence.

Elyse Hamilton-Childers, a coordinator with the Mecklenburg County Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team, noted that while she is not involved in the Gates investigation, the case is unique in the context of domestic violence cases.

“I would say in the majority of our cases there has been a pattern of abuse leading up to a homicide,” she said.

In addition to the poisoning charge, Gates is also accused of misdemeanor stalking for allegedly placing a tracking device on her husband’s vehicle on September 28.

The husband reported that over the past few months, he had noticed his drinks tasted funny and he frequently fell ill, raising suspicions about the safety of his beverages.

Hamilton-Childers emphasized the importance of friends and family in detecting warning signs of domestic violence and coordinating help for victims.

“It is critical to attempt to have a conversation with the person you’re concerned about, to identify the behaviors you’re witnessing and why you’re concerned,” she advised.

The case underscores the serious nature of domestic disputes, particularly when allegations of violence and attempts to harm are involved.

