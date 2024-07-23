CMS grad gets drafted by New York Yankees

CHARLOTTE — Dreams are coming true for an Ardrey Kell High School graduate and Queens University of Charlotte athlete.

The New York Yankees drafted Dillon Lewis in the 13th round of the MLB draft.

Lewis’ mom shared this photo of him in a Yankees uniform as a kid, writing on Facebook that it was his favorite childhood team.

At Queens, Lewis broke the program’s single-season home run, hits, and RBI records in his junior season.

(WATCH BELOW: Carolina Panthers report to training camp)

Carolina Panthers report to training camp

©2024 Cox Media Group