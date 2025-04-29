Charlotte Douglas pianist gets into American Idol’s Top 10

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s only contestant on American Idol, Charlotte Douglas pianist Josh King, delivered one from the heart in his bid to make it into the Top 10.

He performed Celine Dion’s “All by Myself.”

Following King’s performance, he got a standing ovation from his fellow competitors and the judges, but America’s vote got him into the Top 10.

There are double eliminations ahead on American Idol.

Congratulations to @JoshKingMusic on advancing to American Idol's Top 10. It was my favorite performance of his yet-- and on one of the best Idol episodes. @TasiasWord was a great mentor. Great talent this year — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 29, 2025

Two of the Top 10 will go home on Sunday night. Two more on Monday night, and then there will be the Top 6.

VIDEO: Matthew local discusses becoming American Idol finalist

Matthew local discusses becoming American Idol finalist

©2025 Cox Media Group