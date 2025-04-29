Local

Charlotte Douglas pianist gets into American Idol’s Top 10

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charlotte Douglas pianist Josh King makes it through to American Idol’s Top 10 (ABC)
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s only contestant on American Idol, Charlotte Douglas pianist Josh King, delivered one from the heart in his bid to make it into the Top 10.

He performed Celine Dion’s “All by Myself.”

Following King’s performance, he got a standing ovation from his fellow competitors and the judges, but America’s vote got him into the Top 10.

There are double eliminations ahead on American Idol.

Two of the Top 10 will go home on Sunday night. Two more on Monday night, and then there will be the Top 6.

