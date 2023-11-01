CMS to hold dedication ceremonies for two schools in November

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be holding dedication ceremonies for two of its newest schools in November.

The dedications will highlight the milestones of Grove Park Elementary School and Esperanza Global Academy.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are expected to take place on Nov. 1 at Grove Park Elementary School and on Nov. 8 at Esperanza Global Academy.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill, Grove Park Elementary Principal Megan Cahill-Clark, Esperanza Global Academy Principal Angela Grant, and CMS Board of Education Chair Elyse Dashew will speak at each ceremony.

Grove Park Elementary School opened its doors to 554 children in August 2023 in the east section of Charlotte. It was built to relieve overcrowding at Hidden Valley, Joseph W. Grier, and Newell Elementary schools.

The school said its mission is to provide a safe and inclusive environment that reinforces positive behavior to help educate, support, and prepare citizens of the world.

Esperanza Global Academy opened its doors to 357 children in August 2023 in the east section of Charlotte. It was built to relieve overcrowding at Windsor Park, Winterfield, and Idlewild Elementary schools.

The academy said its mission is to provide a high-quality educational experience for students regardless of perceived ability, family income, language, race, or ethnicity. Esperanza Global Academy said it does this by ensuring that all students exceed academic growth expectations, realize their potential, and contribute to a better world.

VIDEO: CMS cosmetology program aims to prepare students for post-graduate careers

CMS cosmetology program aims to prepare students for post-graduate careers





©2023 Cox Media Group