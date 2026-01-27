CMS leaders discuss converting EE Waddell to full high school

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are considering a proposal to convert EE Waddell into a full comprehensive high school as part of a larger district effort to streamline program choice and consolidate resources.
The school currently houses a virtual program and the PACE program for students who are learning English.
The plan was discussed at a recent board retreat, our partners at the Charlotte Observer report.
