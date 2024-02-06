CMS to lose federal funding for 722 jobs

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff members told the board that $60 million that the district is losing funds 722 jobs.

That money is part of $190 million in federal funding, which was some of the COVID-19 stimulus package to help ease the impact of the pandemic.

The funding will end soon.

CMS staff said Monday night that of those jobs, 441 of them are teachers, mostly guest teachers.

The district is trying to convert them to full-time teachers.

All 722 could apply for 900 open jobs in the district.

There would also be 30 new maintenance projects that would need to be funded.

Those employees found out Monday that their positions are at risk.

©2024 Cox Media Group