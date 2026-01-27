CMS magnet program overhaul could affect attendance boundaries

CHARLOTTE — Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are considering a magnet program overhaul that would include converting EE into a high school.

The plan was proposed at a board retreat, according to a Charlotte Observer report.

CMS currently has 16 magnet themes, but if the plan is adopted, it would consolidate down to six.

The plan includes converting EE Waddell to a high school. It could also mean redrawing attendance boundaries for other high schools in the area.

CMS plans to get public feedback before voting on a finalized version of the proposal in May.

VIDEO: ‘Just asking for enough’: CMS teachers walk out for better pay, benefits

‘Just asking for enough’: CMS teachers walk out for better pay, benefits

©2026 Cox Media Group