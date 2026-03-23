CMS parents advocate for more playtime in kindergarten classrooms

CHARLOTTE — Some CMS parents are pushing for more playtime in kindergarten classrooms.

There’s a Change.org petition that’s gained more than 1,200 signatures. It calls for one hour of guaranteed playtime.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer report that starting this year, Cabarrus County Schools have 45-60 minutes of dedicated play-based learning time in each kindergarten class in the district.

VIDEO: ‘Powerful’: CMS grad returns as teacher, continues program important to him

‘Powerful’: CMS grad returns as teacher, continues program important to him

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