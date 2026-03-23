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CMS parents advocate for more playtime in kindergarten classrooms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE: Classroom
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Some CMS parents are pushing for more playtime in kindergarten classrooms.

There’s a Change.org petition that’s gained more than 1,200 signatures. It calls for one hour of guaranteed playtime.

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Our partners at the Charlotte Observer report that starting this year, Cabarrus County Schools have 45-60 minutes of dedicated play-based learning time in each kindergarten class in the district.

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