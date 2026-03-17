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CMS seeks parent input on district’s new program choice plan

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Classroom Central
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hosting a series of meetings for parents about the district’s “Draft Plan,” a proposal that would allow students to go to any school in the district based off their program interests.

READ MORE >> Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to shift from School Choice to Program Choice by 2027

The district wants to hear parents’ opinions. If they aren’t on board, CMS says the plan will not move forward.

Tuesday’s sessions will be held at Hough High School at staggered times throughout the day.

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