CMS seeks parent input on district’s new program choice plan

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is hosting a series of meetings for parents about the district’s “Draft Plan,” a proposal that would allow students to go to any school in the district based off their program interests.

The district wants to hear parents’ opinions. If they aren’t on board, CMS says the plan will not move forward.

Tuesday’s sessions will be held at Hough High School at staggered times throughout the day.

VIDEO: ‘Just asking for enough’: CMS teachers walk out for better pay, benefits

‘Just asking for enough’: CMS teachers walk out for better pay, benefits

©2026 Cox Media Group