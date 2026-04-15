CMS parents push for more playtime in kindergarten classrooms

CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents say younger students need more time to play and less time at their desks during the school day.

A growing group has launched an online petition calling on the district to pilot a one-hour, play-based learning structure in select kindergarten classrooms. Parents say longer school days and just 30 minutes of physical activity are not enough for young learners to reset and stay engaged.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9’s education reporter Jonathan Lowe explains what district leaders say it would take to change kindergarteners’ schedules.

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