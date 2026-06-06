CMS Placement and Pre-K Team hosts Welcome Event at CPCC

CHARLOTTE — Some CMS students and their families got to meet with school staff ahead of the fall semester.

The Student Placement and Pre-K Team had an event at Central Piedmont Community College Harris Campus Saturday afternoon.

They wanted kindergarten parents to have the chance to connect directly with their kids’ assigned schools.

“It gives them an opportunity to meet individuals from their school, so they have that connection on that first day,” said Student Placement Executive Director Catrese Braswell.

There was also an interactive bus safety experience and free health screening from Novant Health.

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