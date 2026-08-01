Woman charged following deadly shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman has been charged following a deadly shooting that took place in Rock Hill early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call in the 800 block of Horseman Drive around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot to death.

Detectives began an investigation, and identified 22-year-old Jamorria McClinton as the suspect in the case. She was later arrested at a relative’s home.

McClinton has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

©2026 Cox Media Group