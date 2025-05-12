CMS principals warn parents about ‘TikTok Chromebook Spark Challenge’

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principals are warning parents about a new TikTok challenge.

The trend is known as the ‘TikTok Chromebook Spark Challenge.’ The trend includes tampering with Chromebook charging ports or power supplies to create sparks.

School officials say the challenge could cause damage to school property and inflict serious injury.

CMS principals sent messages to parents about the trend on Thursday, informing them that the behavior violates the CMS Student Technology Agreement and Student Code of Conduct.

The message says students caught partaking in the challenge will lose their devices and do their work “old school style” with paper and pencil. Students may also face disciplinary action and be held financially responsible for damages.

Officials encouraged parents and guardians to talk with their students about the challenge.

WATCH: Boy burned from TikTok challenge becomes friends with firefighters who saved him

Boy burned from TikTok challenge becomes friends with firefighters who saved him

©2025 Cox Media Group