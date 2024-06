CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a new five-year strategic plan on Monday morning.

CMS superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill outlined four key areas. They can include early literacy in grades three through eight, math and post-secondary readiness.

The strategic plan was created through community input and data.

>> Channel 9 will have an in-depth look at the plan starting at 5 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Idea of CMS ‘Teacher Village’ sparks wide-range of opinions online0

Idea of CMS ‘Teacher Village’ sparks wide-range of opinions online

©2024 Cox Media Group