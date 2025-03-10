CMS revamp communication protocol after mass shooting threats

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have implemented a new communication protocol for threats starting today, following an investigation by Channel 9 that revealed parents were not notified of mass shooting threats against five schools.

The new protocol aims to improve communication across the district, ensuring all schools follow the same procedures for reporting threats both internally and externally. District leaders highlighted these efforts in a six-minute message to parents, students, and teachers.

“Established safety protocols were followed impeccably,” said Dr. Crystal Hill, Superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. “The enhancements we’ve made to the communication process regarding threats against our schools are now streamlined to better ensure all CMS schools are aligned.”

Dr. Shanna Spickard, Chief Communications Officer, stated, “The enhanced communication protocol taking effect on Monday, March 10, ensures all schools are following the same procedures for both internal and external reporting of threats as well as the threat level and scope.”

In a video message, Hill praised the district’s handling of safety during last month’s shooting threats but noted improvements around communication. Members of her cabinet emphasized that the new processes align communication across the district.

A records request from Channel 9 returned several documents, including a communication matrix classifying different types of threats, detailing how they should be communicated and to whom. With this change, parents may see an increase in the number of notifications keeping them informed.

The new communication protocol is expected to enhance the way threats are managed and communicated within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, potentially increasing transparency and safety for students and parents.

