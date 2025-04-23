CMS School Board approves budget for next year

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board has approved its budget for the next school year.

The board voted 5-3 in favor of the budget that includes a 5% pay increase for teachers funded by the county. That’s on top of a 3% pay increase from the state.

The budget also includes performance-based bonuses for some high school math teachers.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners will still have to approve the budget.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Really special’: Cornelius woman brings new life to old, broken crayons)

‘Really special’: Cornelius woman brings new life to old, broken crayons

©2025 Cox Media Group