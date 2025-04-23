CMS School Board approves budget for next year

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board has approved its budget for the next school year.
The board voted 5-3 in favor of the budget that includes a 5% pay increase for teachers funded by the county. That’s on top of a 3% pay increase from the state.
The budget also includes performance-based bonuses for some high school math teachers.
Mecklenburg County Commissioners will still have to approve the budget.
