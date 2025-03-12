CMS faces $100M funding cut as federal COVID stimulus expires

CHALROTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are preparing for a challenging budget year as they face the loss of up to $100 million in federal funding.

The district is grappling with the absence of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which were COVID stimulus dollars received since March 2020.

This funding had previously allowed CMS to support various initiatives and programs.

“This will be the first budget that we’re building that has no ESSER funds allocated,” said Kelly Kluttz, CMS Chief Financial Officer.

ESSER funds were crucial for CMS over the past five years, providing approximately $100 million more annually than the current budget.

CMS officials are also concerned about potential federal cuts to Title I, II, and III funds.

Title I funds support schools in economically disadvantaged communities, Title II funds are for teacher professional development, and Title III funds assist educators working with multilingual learners.

Vance Johnson, a senior at East Mecklenburg High School, highlighted the challenges faced by Title I schools, citing outdated resources and limited access to technology.

Despite these challenges, Kluttz expressed confidence in the district’s ability to adapt, stating, “It’s a change in mindset and culture for our district that we just have to get accustomed to.”

CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill is set to present the budget on March 25, with a public hearing scheduled for April 8 and a school board vote on April 22.

