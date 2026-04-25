CMS students receive $90K in scholarships from women’s organization

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of high school students received more than $90,000 in scholarships on Saturday.

The Crown Jewels chapter of the Links Incorporated held its Crowning Achievements event on Saturday afternoon.

The Crown Jewels is an organization of women committed to volunteerism and community service, members say.

The organization’s members presented scholarships to students from more than 20 high schools across the Charlotte area.

The funding ranged from $1,000 book scholarships to $20,000 checks.

Sophie Kiema is graduating from Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High and plans to attend UNC- Chapel Hill. She received a $20,000 scholarship.

“I’m so happy and thankful for this,” she said. “This is going to help so much... I’m just so grateful.”

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