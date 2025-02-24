CMS superintendent responds to how district handled shooting threats

CHARLOTTE — The superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent a letter and video apologizing to all parents and teachers in the district on Monday. It was her first public response to the shooting threats against five schools last week that were uncovered by a Channel 9 investigation.

“I deeply apologize that parents were not notified in a timely manner per our processes,” Dr. Crystal Hill said. “We commit to doing better.”

Channel 9 uncovered court documents on Thursday alleging Drew Owens, 31, threatened to shoot up five CMS schools.

ALSO READ:

Owens was arrested late Wednesday night and as of Monday afternoon, he was still in the Mecklenburg County jail, though his bond is only $10,000 secured.

“Our team met this morning for an after-action review to pinpoint the communication lapse and make the necessary improvements,” Hill said. “As both a mother and an educator, I fully understand our children are our hearts. I want to ensure that every parent feels confident about sending their children to our schools each day.”

“I also recognize that relationships can often be damaged by poor communication, and I am fully committed to rebuilding that trust within our community.”

>> Channel 9′s Evan Donovan broke this story and will have much more this evening on Eyewitness News at 5.

VIDEO: Parents question how district notified them after school threats

Parents question how district notified them after school threats

©2025 Cox Media Group