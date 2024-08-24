CMS suspends principal days before classes start

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools suspended Hopewell High School Principal LeDuan Pratt with pay on Monday, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

The district only said it was a personnel issue.

“We cannot state a reason as we cannot comment on personnel issues,” CMS officials wrote to The Observer in an email Friday.

CMS also suspended him in 2018 at Carmel Middle School but didn’t give a reason then either.

The section on the school’s website about the principal was blank on Friday night.

The district emailed parents Friday to tell them that Mike Turner will be the principal until further notice.

