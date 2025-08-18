Coal train derailment in Halifax County causes delays for northbound trains

ENFIELD, N.C. — A CSX train carrying coal derailed in Halifax County near the Virginia state line on Sunday, causing delays for trains coming from the north.

The derailment of 28 loaded coal cars happened around 4 p.m.

The derailment has left coal cars covering the tracks, and CSX crews are currently working to clean up the site. However, there is no timeline for when train service will resume.

A CSX spokesperson confirmed that there are no hazardous material leaks or threats to people in the surrounding area, and thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

The derailment does not affect Amtrak services between Raleigh and Charlotte, but travelers heading north beyond Raleigh will experience disruptions.

Crews are investigating the cause of the derailment, but no specific cause has been identified yet.

