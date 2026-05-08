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Gastonia officers cleared in Jakob’s Food Mart shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Gastonia officers cleared in Jakob’s Food Mart shooting
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Prosecutors say no criminal charges will be filed in the deadly police shooting inside Jakob’s Food Mart in Gastonia earlier this year.

The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office announced that the shooting was legally justified.

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The incident happened in January, when investigators say Derrick Manigault walked into the store agitated, waving a gun, and making threatening movements.

Two Gastonia police officers in plain clothes opened fire, killing him.

According to the DA’s review, Manigault posed an immediate and deadly threat, and the officers’ actions were lawful under North Carolina use‑of‑force standards.

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