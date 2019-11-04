HATTERAS, N.C. - The U.S. Coast Guard had to medevac a man from a cruise ship off the coast of North Carolina Sunday afternoon.
It happened about 60 miles off the coast of Hatteras.
Officials said the Coast Guard got a call from the captain of the Anthem of the Seas cruise ship saying a passenger on board was showing symptoms of internal bleeding.
A crew from Air Station Elizabeth City used a helicopter to hoist the man, his wife and a doctor from the cruise ship.
He was then taken to Vident Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina.
Authorities have not released any more information about the man's condition.
