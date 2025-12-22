DMV to open new offices in North Carolina counties

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has opened a new office in Garland to meet the growing demand for driver’s licenses and IDs.

Three more offices are planned to open in Wake, Cabarrus, and Brunswick counties, with the Brunswick office expected to open in February.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the DMV is seeking short-term leases or other arrangements to open the offices in the coming year, and hopes to eventually acquire land or a building for permanent offices in the three counties.

