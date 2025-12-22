‘House of horrors’: Police detail conditions leading to 6-year-old’s death after guardian’s arrest

CHARLOTTE — Dominique Moody, a 6-year-old girl, tragically died last week, weighing just 27 pounds while under the care of her legal guardian, Susan Robinson, who is now in custody without bond.

Investigators revealed that Dominique was allegedly kept in a dog crate and bound in duct tape, raising serious questions about the conditions she endured.

The police stated that her guardian, Robinson, “refused to assist, call 911, or report abuse and neglect” when Dominique was found unresponsive.

Moody was found to weigh significantly below the average for her age, which is typically around 45 pounds.

The home where she was being kept has been referred to as a “house of horrors,” where police reported the child was forced into a dog crate as part of her confinement.

Witness Jacqueline Lewis, a concerned citizen and mother, expressed her heartbreak over the circumstances surrounding Dominique’s death.

“As a mother, I would never, ever do anything like that to my child, to anyone else’s child,” Lewis said, highlighting the deep emotional toll this incident has taken on the community.

Robinson was the legal guardian of Dominique and four other children, aged between 1 and 6 years.

There are allegations that Robinson stated Dominique’s mother had abused the girl for a year and a half prior to her death. Robinson is now facing charges in connection with Dominique’s treatment and death.

The ongoing investigation seeks to determine if additional charges will be filed and whether anyone else may have been involved in Dominique’s neglect.

Police are also checking whether the Department of Social Services had previously been alerted regarding the conditions in the home.

VIDEO: Guardian charged with child abuse after 6-year-old was found dead in east Charlotte

