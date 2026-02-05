Coby White returns to North Carolina as Hornets complete trade with Bulls

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina native is returning home after being traded to the Charlotte Hornets as the NBA trade deadline came and went on Thursday.

The Hornets acquired guard Coby White from the Chicago Bulls in one of several trades the team made before the deadline. They traded away Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three second-round picks for White and Mike Conley. Conley was later released by Charlotte.

White is averaging more than 18 points per game this season. He is from Goldsboro, North Carolina, and played college basketball at the University of North Carolina.

The Hornets’ front office says White was on the team’s radar throughout the season.

“We continued to scout him at the high level,” Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson said. “With my conversations with the Chicago Bulls’ front office, we were able to find a deal that I think both sides feel good about. So yeah, we were really excited to add him.”

The Hornets also acquired Malaki Branham and Xavier Tillman.

(WATCH BELOW: Super Bowl quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Drake Maye share a unique connection)

Super Bowl quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Drake Maye share a unique connection

©2026 Cox Media Group