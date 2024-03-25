Cocktail lounge to open in Elizabeth

CHARLOTTE — Sneak aims to be a hidden gem in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood. That cocktail bar should open in the next few weeks.

Managing partner Jamil Whitlow — a veteran in the spirits world — wants to deliver an intimate, cozy, and inviting space that’s an asset to the neighborhood.

“There is an opportunity to have a little bit of a space that gives it a little bit more of a heartbeat,” Whitlow says “This has been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

