Code enforcement steps in as tenants report overflowing dumpsters

LONG VIEW, N.C. — The town of Long View is taking action after no one has picked up trash at an apartment complex in weeks.

Code enforcement officers visited the Hilltop apartments after receiving complaints from tenants.

Several families told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that they have health concerns as the trash piles up around dumpsters at the complex.

They said they haven’t been able to reach the management company that oversees the units.

Faherty drove around the complex Monday morning and every one of the dumpsters were overfilling with garbage.

He went to the rental office, but no one came to the door. Residents told Faherty that the office hasn’t been open for weeks.

Long View town official said they received a complaint on Sept. 22 about the piles of trash and code enforcement immediately got involved.

So far, they said the management company, Millenia Housing, which is based in Cleveland, Ohio, has not responded to Long View’s requests.

Faherty couldn’t get anyone from the company on the phone on Monday.

He also requested a copy of the letter sent to the management company by Long View and hopes to have that Monday afternoon.

Faherty will have the latest on Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Mechanic reaps windfall from art in Connecticut dumpster

Mechanic reaps windfall from art in Connecticut dumpster (NCD)

©2025 Cox Media Group