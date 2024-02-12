Local

Coffee shop coming to University City parking deck

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

Coffee The earliest evidence of drinking coffee is in the 15th century in Yemen. (PeopleImages/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — A new coffee shop is coming to a University City parking deck.

Hex Coffee co-founder talks expansion plans at Camp North End

The Charlotte City Council, on Monday, unanimously approved to lease out the space in the JW Clay parking deck to Marib Coffee Company.

The city said its coffee and pastry shop will get a 63-month lease with a five-year renewal option.

Rent will be $4,900 a month.

VIDEO: Dunkin’ recognizes local first responders with free coffee and donuts

Dunkin’ recognizes local first responders with free coffee and donuts

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read