Coffee shop coming to University City parking deck

CHARLOTTE — A new coffee shop is coming to a University City parking deck.

The Charlotte City Council, on Monday, unanimously approved to lease out the space in the JW Clay parking deck to Marib Coffee Company.

This is the coffee shop coming to the JW Clay deck in University City https://t.co/zD8gd3oiKO — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 12, 2024

The city said its coffee and pastry shop will get a 63-month lease with a five-year renewal option.

Rent will be $4,900 a month.

