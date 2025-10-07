COLD CASE: Gov. Stein announces $25K reward in 6-year-old’s murder

RALEIGH — N.C. Gov. Josh Stein announced on Tuesday that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of 6-year-old Chance Douglas Smith.

Smith was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2003, from the Scout Road area of Locust. Later that evening, he was found unresponsive in a horse pasture with a head wound and was pronounced dead shortly after.

“Even when all leads have been exhausted in a case, we cannot stop pursuing justice,” said Stein. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about this case to contact local law enforcement so that justice can be served and Chance’s family can find closure.”

The Locust Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are involved in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are hopeful that the reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward.Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Locust Police Department at (704) 888-4744 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

The announcement of the reward underscores the commitment to solving the case and bringing closure to Chance Smith’s family. Authorities continue to seek any leads that could help resolve this long-standing case.

