South Carolina murder suspect arrested in Union County

MONROE, N.C. — A South Carolina murder suspect is behind bars after police tracked him down in Union County.

Police say they arrested Reggie Ivey Monday at the Icemorlee Apartment complex in Monroe.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office says Ivey shot and killed Daniel Carter in the Pageland area just before 8 a.m.

Investigators say they tracked Ivey down by using flock cameras to get his license plate.

VIDEO: Inmates charged with murder accused of attacking another inmate in jail

Inmates charged with murder accused of attacking another inmate in jail

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