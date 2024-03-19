Local

College Football Playoff National Championships to air on Channel 9 in 2026-27

CHARLOTTE — The College Football Playoff National Championship will air on Channel 9 starting during the 2026-27 season, ABC announced on Tuesday.

ESPN and the College Football Playoff agreement on a media rights agreement through the 2031-32 season. The games being aired on Channel 9 and ABC will in addition to ESPN’s Signature MegaCast Presentation.

The CFP has contributed to the most-watched days in ESPN’s nearly 45-year history, a release said. It is unclear where the 2026-27 championship will be held.

