College ice hockey action coming to Truist Field this winter

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights will once again transform Truist Field into a winter destination spot for the holidays with the return of its popular Light the Knights Festival. In addition, four college club hockey games will be played in Uptown Charlotte this winter.

The 2024 Light the Knights College Hockey Series kicks off on Nov. 21 with the club hockey team from Duke University taking on the club hockey team from Vanderbilt University.

The club hockey teams from UNC Charlotte and Appalachian State University will face off on Nov. 22 followed by the club teams from NC State and the University of South Carolina on Nov. 23.

The final game of the four-game series will take place on Jan. 4 when the club teams from the University of North Carolina and Virginia Tech face off.

Gates for these games will open at 6 p.m. with puck drop set for 7 p.m. at Truist Field.

Currently, fans can purchase tickets to the UNC vs. Virginia Tech game online at charlotteknights.com. Tickets for the other three games will go on sale at a later time.

For more information, call the Charlotte Knights at 704-274-8282, or stop by the Truist Field Ticket Office at 324 S. Mint Street.

The Knights have enjoyed success with outdoor hockey at Truist Field. The team partnered with the Charlotte Checkers to host the 2024 Queen City Outdoor Classic which drew 11,031 fans to Truist Field on Jan. 13.

The 5th annual Light the Knights Festival, featuring ice skating, snow tubing, shopping, holiday treats, and other festivities, is set to open Nov. 27 and run through Jan. 3. Additional details, including tickets and special events, will be announced later.

