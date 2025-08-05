Colorectal cancer rising in adults under 50, experts urge early screening and awareness

CHARLOTTE — Colorectal cancer cases are increasing among adults under 50, and recent research suggests that changes in screening guidelines may be linked to a rise in early-stage diagnoses.

In 2018, the American Cancer Society updated its guidelines to recommend colorectal cancer screening starting at age 45, down from the previous age of 50.

This change was echoed by the US Preventive Services Task Force in 2021, accoridng to reports from CNN.

These updates have led to more early-stage cancer detections, but they do not fully explain the overall rise in colorectal cancer among younger adults, which began in the mid-1990s.

“The drivers of rising incidence are still unknown, but many research efforts are ongoing,” said Elizabeth Schafer, associate scientist of surveillance and health equity science at the American Cancer Society.

Dr. Joseph Rinaldi, a gastroenterologist at Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center, noted, “It is likely that factors beyond screening guidelines are contributing to the overall rise in colorectal cancer incidence.”

Research published by the American Cancer Society in JAMA found that the percentage of US adults aged 45 to 49 who are up to date on colorectal cancer screening increased from 20.8% in 2019 to 33.7% in 2023.

A second study indicated that early-stage colorectal cancer diagnoses in the same age group rose from 9.4 cases per 100,000 people in 2019 to 17.5 per 100,000 in 2022.

Schafer, the lead author of the second study, stated that the increase in early-stage diagnoses was unexpected, highlighting the importance of screening in detecting cancers before symptoms appear.

Jessica Star, associate scientist of cancer risk factors and screening surveillance research at the American Cancer Society, emphasized the need for awareness of symptoms, as more than half of those diagnosed under 50 are not yet eligible for screening.

Common symptoms include rectal bleeding, abdominal cramping, and changes in bowel habits. Star advised seeking medical attention if these symptoms persist.

Kelly Spill, diagnosed with stage III rectal cancer at 28, shared her experience of being initially misdiagnosed due to her postpartum status. Her story underscores the importance of self-advocacy in healthcare.

Lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active, and eating a diet high in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables can help reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

More than half of colorectal cancer cases are linked to modifiable risk factors, according to the American Cancer Society.

As colorectal cancer cases continue to rise among younger adults, experts stress the importance of early screening and awareness of symptoms to improve outcomes and save lives.

VIDEO: Skin cancer prevention tips for people of color

Consumer Reports: Skin cancer prevention tips for people of color

©2025 Cox Media Group