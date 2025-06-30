Consumer Reports: Skin cancer prevention tips for people of color

CHARLOTTE — Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, but for Black people, cancer signs can show up in unexpected places and missing them can have serious consequences.

Consumer Reports is pushing to raise awareness about skin cancer in people of color.

Studies show African Americans diagnosed with melanoma are five times more likely to die than white Americans, often because it’s caught too late.

“In Black patients, melanoma, the most deadly type of skin cancer, often appears on the palms, soles of feet, or under the nails - not on sun-exposed areas where people typically check,” Brian Vines, Consumer Reports investigative reporter, said.

The death of reggae legend Bob Marley at age 36 is a powerful reminder of how dangerous skin cancer can be.

What was first thought to be a soccer injury under his toenail was actually acral lentiginous melanoma, or ALM — the most common type of melanoma among Black people.

“Experts suggest doing regular full-body skin check, not forgetting your palms, feet, and under your nails,” Vines said. “And don’t forget sunscreen, even if your skin is dark, dermatologists recommend using at least SPF 30.”

Finding a sunscreen that looks natural can be challenging with darker skin tones, but Consumer Reports says it can be done.

“Our main focus was finding sunscreens that don’t leave a white cast on darker skin,” Vines said. “Turns out, there are some great choices out there that work well for everyone.”

Protection isn’t just about sunscreen, according to Consumer Reports. A wide-brimmed hat can help shield your face, neck, and ears.

Dermatologists use what’s called the “CUBED” method to identify ALM.

Consumer Reports has a comprehensive guide for conducting a self-check.

