Columbus McKinnon to close Charlotte plant, lay off dozens shortly after moving HQ here

CHARLOTTE — An industrial manufacturer that recently moved its headquarters to Charlotte is shutting down a local plant and laying off more than 70 workers this fall.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. will close its Duff-Norton manufacturing facility at 9415 Pioneer Ave. in southwest Charlotte, the company disclosed in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification sent Wednesday to the N.C. Department of Commerce.

It plans to lay off 73 employees on Sept. 29 as a result of that closure. Most of those workers are represented by a union. An additional six employees are expected to lose their jobs on March 31, 2025, the WARN filing states.

“The closure of this facility is due to ongoing and continued poor plant performance,” Aimee Stommel, the company’s senior director of human resources in the Americas, wrote in the WARN letter.

Kristy Moser, Columbus McKinnon’s vice president of investor relations and treasurer, said in an email to CBJ that in order to streamline operations and support expected growth the company decided to consolidate its North American linear motion production in Charlotte into its manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico. That took place earlier this month, she said.

