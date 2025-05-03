CMPD evacuates Lovin’ Life Music Fest due to severe weather

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police evacuated the Lovin’ Life Music Fest on Saturday afternoon in light of severe storms.

Severe thunderstorms rolled into Mecklenburg County around 4:30 p.m. And the severe thunderstorm warnings ended around 5:30 p.m.

CMPD evacuated the Lovin’ Life Music Festival in Uptown as lightning approached. They asked spectators to seek shelter in nearby parking garages.

Lovin’ Life posted on social media before 5 p.m. asking people to evacuate festival grounds and go to the 7th Street parking garage.

The Lovin’ Life Music Fest is being evacuated due to inclement weather pic.twitter.com/hjfqVKIblo — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 3, 2025

Lovin’ Life later posted on social media about the festival’s return to the stage.

Posts informed spectators that the music would resume at 6:30 p.m., after lightning had cleared the area.

CMPD informed guests that the gates had reopened around 6:25 p.m.

WATCH: FORECAST: Tracking strong to severe storms Saturday PM

