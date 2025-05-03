Local

CMPD evacuates Lovin’ Life Music Fest due to severe weather

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police evacuated the Lovin’ Life Music Fest on Saturday afternoon in light of severe storms.

Severe thunderstorms rolled into Mecklenburg County around 4:30 p.m. And the severe thunderstorm warnings ended around 5:30 p.m.

CMPD evacuated the Lovin’ Life Music Festival in Uptown as lightning approached. They asked spectators to seek shelter in nearby parking garages.

Lovin’ Life posted on social media before 5 p.m. asking people to evacuate festival grounds and go to the 7th Street parking garage.

Lovin’ Life later posted on social media about the festival’s return to the stage.

Posts informed spectators that the music would resume at 6:30 p.m., after lightning had cleared the area.

CMPD informed guests that the gates had reopened around 6:25 p.m.

