Comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ private jet makes emergency landing in NC

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ANDREWS, N.C. — A private jet with comedian Gabriel Iglesias made an emergency landing in North Carolina on Friday.

In a tweet, Iglesias said the plane skidded off a runway and ended up in a field in Andrews, North Carolina. In the video he posted, the plane is shown in a field with tire tracks behind it.

Iglesias said everyone onboard was OK, but just shaken up.

“Happy to be alive. I love u all,” his tweet reads.

Andrews is in Cherokee County, about an hour and 45 minutes outside of Asheville.

