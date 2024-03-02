Commissioners approve initial findings of $28M expansion to Haywood County jail

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Haywood County leaders are continuing to work to find the right balance of costs to fund the county’s jail expansion, according to reports from WLOS.

Commission Chair Kevin Ensley said there are plans to expand the Haywood County Detention Center.

According to WLOS, commissioners approved the initial findings at the most recent meeting.

This means they have looked at the evidence and have established that the expansion will cost around $28 million.

“I guess that’s just the economic reality of our economy right now,” said Ensley. “We have people, you know, wages have gone up for people and the trades, and so it just costs more to do that. That’s where we’re at now.”

According to WLOS, commissioners will make the final decision on the jail expansion plans at their meeting on Monday, March 4.

