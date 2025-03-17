Commissioners to vote on controversial Birkdale Village Expansion project

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, the Huntersville Town Commission may vote on the controversial Birkdale Village Expansion project.

A developer wants to add a hotel, office space, retail, apartments, and a parking deck to the Huntersville hot spot.

The plans are receiving mixed feedback from residents, with some worrying that plants are too much for the community.

The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce is in support of the project.

