Huntersville planning board votes against Birkdale Village expansion

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A controversial project to expand Birkdale Village was voted down this week.

The Huntersville planning board voted 4 to 3 Tuesday night, recommending commissioners deny the plan.

The proposal is a scaled-back version of a plan rejected two years ago that includes more retail and office space, two parking decks, 150 apartments, and a 125-room hotel.

“I mean, a boutique hotel. I mean, that’s going to bring all sorts of brand new, great events to Huntersville and bring us some great revenue,” said Eric Willoughby, a supporter of the proposal.

Suzanne Villar, who has lived in Birkdale Village for 14 years, opposes the expansion, citing concerns about parking overflow affecting residential streets.

The development team has previously addressed parking concerns, stating they’ve worked with brokers and conducted research to make the parking deck available.

Commissioners are set to vote March 18.

If approved, construction could potentially start in 2027.

PHOTOS: Public hearing on changes to Birkdale Village

