Commissioners to vote on putting more money into new Discovery Place museum

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners will vote Tuesday on spending another $20 million on the Discovery Place Nature Museum.

The project will cost tens of millions of dollars more than expected to build because of escalated construction costs, county officials said.

In 2017, Mecklenburg County commissioners approved $35 million for the project.

It will be located near Freedom Park in south Charlotte.

